Look of the Day
March 12, 2012
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Alba celebrated the DVF Awards in a sequin Diane von Furstenberg sheath, moonstone Meus Designs drop earrings, a pave J/Hadley disk ring and black Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress embraced her minidress's retro style with a wavy bouffant and cat-eye liner.
March 12, 2012
2. Nina DobrevWHAT SHE WORE Dobrev worked a ruffled Rachel Zoe LBD and lace-up Jimmy Choo sandals at PaleyFest.
March 12, 2012
3. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum arrived for the John Varvatos Stuart House Benefit in a draped Katharine Kidd cocktail dress and white blazer that she accessorized with a gold necklace, leather clutch and suede Barbara Bui pumps.
March 12, 2012
4. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie filmed an Extra appearance in a marigold Thakoon leather dress, jeweled cocktail ring and snakeskin platforms.
March 12, 2012
5. Emily VanCampWHAT SHE WORE At PaleyFest, VanCamp paired her lace DVF dress with bright yellow Brian Atwood peep-toes, Dana Rebecca Designs earrings and dalla nonna rings.
March 12, 2012
