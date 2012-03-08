Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 8, 2012
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE In Paris, Gwyneth Paltrow previewed Louis Vuitton-Marc Jacobs: The Exhibition in the label's slim black suit.
WHY WE LOVE IT A cropped design highlighted the actress's dramatic accessories including a green and gold chainlink bracelet and metallic cap-toe pumps.
-
March 8, 2012
2. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker styled a romantic Louis Vuitton gown with tiered necklaces at the opening bash for the label's Musee des Arts Decoratifs exhibition.
-
March 8, 2012
3. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton feted the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in a belted peplum design and black accessories including a floral fascinator and suede pumps.
-
March 8, 2012
4. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore wowed at the premiere of Game Change in a black and white Lanvin column that she paired with stacked bangles and a green box clutch.
-
March 8, 2012
5. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE Agron arrived for the Louis Vuitton exhibition in the label's full-skirted LBD, a satin clutch and embellished pumps.
March 8, 20121 of 5
Gwyneth Paltrow
WHAT SHE WORE In Paris, Gwyneth Paltrow previewed Louis Vuitton-Marc Jacobs: The Exhibition in the label's slim black suit.
WHY WE LOVE IT A cropped design highlighted the actress's dramatic accessories including a green and gold chainlink bracelet and metallic cap-toe pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT A cropped design highlighted the actress's dramatic accessories including a green and gold chainlink bracelet and metallic cap-toe pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM