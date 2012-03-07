Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 7, 2012
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Sarah Jessica Parker arrived for the Louis Vuitton runway show in the label's lace LWD and pointy-toe pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The style star defined "white hot" in an alluring peek-a-boo design.
-
March 7, 2012
2. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry sat front row at the Miu Miu show in a pleated Prada design that she paired with a mint coat, the label's studded tote and flaming heels.
-
March 7, 2012
3. Elizabeth OlsenWHAT SHE WORE Olsen styled The Row's LBD with an embroidered Chanel jacket and lace-up heels at The Atlantic Theater Company's Spring Gala.
-
March 7, 2012
4. Alicia KeysWHAT SHE WORE Keys viewed the Valentino Paris Fashion Week show in a high-neck number and the label's bowed peep-toes.
-
March 7, 2012
5. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE Agron took in the latest Louis Vuitton collection in the label's floral shift. A black coat, satin clutch, vintage House of Lavande button earrings and cap-toe pumps completed the look.
