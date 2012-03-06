Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 6, 2012
1. Megan FoxWHAT SHE WORE Megan Fox stepped out for The Cinema Society screening of Friends with Kids in a sequin Elie Saab dress and cap-toe pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The sultry actress was more sugar than spice in a sweet, bowed design.
March 6, 2012
2. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto accessorized her sparkling Yves Saint Laurent bustier and pencil skirt with the label’s satin platforms at the Fun Fearless Awards.
March 6, 2012
3. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE At the L.A. premiere of Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, Blunt walked the red carpet in a printed Naeem Khan cocktail dress, diamond Chopard cluster earrings and bowed Gianvito Rossi peep-toes.
March 6, 2012
4. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne arrived for the Fun Fearless Awards in a ribbon-detailed Chanel LWD that she paired with a white gold H.Stern bracelet and patent leather Brian Atwood pumps.
March 6, 2012
5. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry took in the Chanel Paris Fashion Week show in a lacy LBD, the label’s pearl danglers, quilted bag and leather booties.
