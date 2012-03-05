Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 5, 2012
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE In Paris, Jessica Alba took in the Lanvin runway show in the label’s crystal serpent cocktail dress and black pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress dressed for the ultra-stylish occasion in a fashion forward design.
March 5, 2012
2. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin arrived for PaleyFest in a polka-dot Jonathan Saunders design and nude peep-toes.
March 5, 2012
3. Alicia KeysWHAT SHE WORE Keys took in the Stella McCartney fall collection in the designer’s contoured sheath and black and white accessories.
March 5, 2012
4. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry paired her bright Viktor amp Rolf coat with the label’s mesh inset dress, black shades, a pill shaped Christian Louboutin clutch and suede Casadei pumps at Paris Fashion Week.
March 5, 2012
5. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE Hayek Pinault sat front row at the Stella McCartney runway show in the designer’s knee-length LWD and faux python clutch. A statement necklace and bowed heels completed the look.
