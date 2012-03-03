Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 3, 2012
1. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE At Christian Dior's runway show, Mila Kunis topped the label's lace dress with a relaxed coat and added Kara Ackerman Designs hoop earrings and patent leather peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT The new face of Dior represented the brand well in a pretty blush design.
-
March 3, 2012
2. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry struck a pose in an embellished Balmain minidress and ankle-strap Christian Louboutin sandals outside France's La Maison du Caviar restaurant.
-
March 3, 2012
3. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley landed at London’s Heathrow Airport in a navy Vanessa Bruno blazer that she styled with a leopard print scarf, studded Burberry tote, skinny jeans and black booties.
-
March 3, 2012
4. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE At the Women in Film bash, Gomez feted in a strapless cocktail dress and nude stilettoes.
-
March 3, 2012
5. Katharine McPhee
WHAT SHE WORE McPhee kicked off Caesar’s Escape to Total Rewards program in a belted teal dress and platform pumps.
March 3, 20121 of 5
Mila Kunis
WHAT SHE WORE At Christian Dior's runway show, Mila Kunis topped the label's lace dress with a relaxed coat and added Kara Ackerman Designs hoop earrings and patent leather peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT The new face of Dior represented the brand well in a pretty blush design.
WHY WE LOVE IT The new face of Dior represented the brand well in a pretty blush design.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM