Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 2, 2012
1. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Katy Perry paired Vera Wang's mint peplum vest and drawstring skirt with a leather Jimmy Choo tote and Christian Louboutin sandals in Paris.
WHY WE LOVE IT Never one to shy from color, the blue-haired singer looked ready for spring in pastels!
-
March 2, 2012
2. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale kicked off National Reading Month in a tweed blazer that she layered with a gray tee, skinny jeans and black booties.
-
March 2, 2012
3. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara shopped L.A. in slim black trousers, an asymmetric Rachel Zoe blazer, coral tote and two-tone pumps.
-
March 2, 2012
4. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez sparkled on the American Idol stage in a sequin Randi Rahm shift, gold jewelry and bowed Louboutins.
-
March 2, 2012
5. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE In Paris, Palermo stepped out for the Hogan by Karl Lagerfeld presentation in a cuffed blazer, cropped trousers, a chainstrap bag and satin Manolo Blahnik pumps.
March 2, 20121 of 5
Katy Perry
WHAT SHE WORE Katy Perry paired Vera Wang's mint peplum vest and drawstring skirt with a leather Jimmy Choo tote and Christian Louboutin sandals in Paris.
WHY WE LOVE IT Never one to shy from color, the blue-haired singer looked ready for spring in pastels!
WHY WE LOVE IT Never one to shy from color, the blue-haired singer looked ready for spring in pastels!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM