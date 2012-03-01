Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 1, 2012
1. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Catherine Middleton accessorized her periwinkle Missoni coat with suede Rupert Sanderson pumps at Fortnum & Mason's Piccadilly store.
WHY WE LOVE IT A pretty blue hue added extra appeal to the Duchess of Cambridge's chic tweed topper.
March 1, 2012
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE At the Rochas runway show, Palermo arrived in a black ensemble, including a cuffed blazer and pointy-toe Louboutins.
March 1, 2012
3. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart sat front row at the Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week show in a printed blouse that she paired with leather leggings and peep-toe booties.
March 1, 2012
4. Lady GagaWHAT SHE WORE Lady Gaga launched the Born This Way Foundation in a molded Prabal Gurung neoprene jacket, the designer's oversize Linda Farrow Projects sunglasses and an architectural hat.
March 1, 2012
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung attended the NME Awards in an illusion neckline cocktail dress, quilted bag and leather platforms.
