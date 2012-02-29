Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 29, 2012
1. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE Carrie Underwood arrived for the Nordstrom Symphony fashion show in Oscar de la Renta's iridescent gown, sparkling belt, crystal clutch and satin peep-toes. Blue jewels completed the look.
WHY WE LOVE IT The singer was the picture of laidback elegance in a draped design.
-
February 29, 2012
2. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow worked a tuxedo-inspired Boy by Band of Outsiders jumpsuit and knotted Jimmy Choo platform sandals at the Women in Film event.
-
February 29, 2012
3. Helen MirrenWHAT SHE WORE Mirren feted Dolce & Gabbana at a Fashion Week bash in the label's purple lace column, statement earrings and a snakeskin bag.
-
February 29, 2012
4. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE At a Chanel dinner, Bilson styled the label's beaded LWD with an Alexa Chung for Madewell motorcycle jacket, chainstrap bag and silver Brian Atwood heels.
-
February 29, 2012
5. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift stepped off a plane in Sydney in a striped sweater and pastel denim accessorized with tortoiseshell Ralph Lauren shades, a leather satchel and colorful saddle shoes.
February 29, 20121 of 5
Carrie Underwood
WHAT SHE WORE Carrie Underwood arrived for the Nordstrom Symphony fashion show in Oscar de la Renta's iridescent gown, sparkling belt, crystal clutch and satin peep-toes. Blue jewels completed the look.
WHY WE LOVE IT The singer was the picture of laidback elegance in a draped design.
WHY WE LOVE IT The singer was the picture of laidback elegance in a draped design.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM