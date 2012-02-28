Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 28, 2012
1. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Selena Gomez sparkled at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in an embellished Dolce & Gabbana gown, Lorraine Schwartz lavender jade earrings, a metallic clutch and Stuart Weitzman heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT A cool silver hue enhanced the singer's always-radiant glow.
February 28, 2012
2. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth styled her hand-embroidered Prabal Gurung tulle dress with a satin clutch and black Louboutins at the Sunset Tower Hotel.
February 28, 2012
3. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham modeled her label’s belted gray column at an Oscars fete.
February 28, 2012
4. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez sizzled in a beaded Zuhair Murad gown, H. Stern diamonds and a red Swarovski clutch at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party.
February 28, 2012
5. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE At the Independent Spirit Awards, Saldana worked a quilted Balmain print dress and patent leather Brian Atwood pumps.
Selena Gomez
