Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 26, 2012
1. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Chastain readied for the Academy Awards at The Hollywood Reporter's pre-Oscars event in a powder blue Vivienne Westwood cocktail dress and satin Casadei sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked cool and refreshing in a flowing water-inspired design.
February 26, 2012
2. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie arrived for QVC's Buzz on the Red Carpet Oscar Party in a sequin Ungaro tube dress, bronze House of Harlow clutch, stacked bangles and nude pumps.
February 26, 2012
3. Ali LarterWHAT SHE WORE Larter lit up the Art of Elysium's Pieces of Heaven event in a bright belted dress, David Webb diamonds, an oversize clutch and studded heels.
February 26, 2012
4. Octavia SpencerWHAT SHE WORE Spencer honored the Writers Guild of America in a chiffon Tadashi Shoji design, embellished clutch and pewter slingbacks.
February 26, 2012
5. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE Decker paired her leather-trimmed Altuzarra botanical dress with white heels at a Joy Cioci cocktail party.
