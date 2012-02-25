Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 25, 2012
1. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Victoria Beckham supported the Eva Longoria Foundation in a fresh-off-the-runway blue sheath from her label and peep-toe boots.
WHY WE LOVE IT After tweeting that this was was her favorite dress from her fall collection, the designer worked the look at the first opportunity!
-
February 25, 2012
2. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE Hayek Pinault hit the Goya Cinema Awards red carpet in an aubergine Gucci gown, matching clutch and a tiered statement necklace.
-
February 25, 2012
3. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE Sims flaunted her baby bump in a printed maxi dress and a fitted blazer, turquoise Graziela Couture earrings and black peep-toes at QVC's event.
-
February 25, 2012
4. Paula PattonWHAT SHE WORE Patton accessorized her curve-hugging Marchesa sheath with diamond Kara Ackerman bangles, a three-finger J/Hadley ring, Dalla Nonna Portafortuna studs and silver pumps.
-
February 25, 2012
5. Lana Del ReyWHAT SHE WORE The "Video Games" singer attended the Brit Awards in a red hot Vivienne Westwood corseted gown.
February 25, 20121 of 5
Victoria Beckham
WHAT SHE WORE Victoria Beckham supported the Eva Longoria Foundation in a fresh-off-the-runway blue sheath from her label and peep-toe boots.
WHY WE LOVE IT After tweeting that this was was her favorite dress from her fall collection, the designer worked the look at the first opportunity!
WHY WE LOVE IT After tweeting that this was was her favorite dress from her fall collection, the designer worked the look at the first opportunity!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM