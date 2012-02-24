Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 24, 2012
1. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Kate Beckinsale feted the Eva Longoria Foundation in Alexander McQueen's draped dress, M.C.L By Matthew Campbell Laurenza drop earrings, a round Lauren Merkin clutch and Jimmy Choo peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Black accents, including a waist-cinching belt, added drama to the actress's pretty pink design.
-
February 24, 2012
2. Viola DavisWHAT SHE WORE Davis honored her fellow actresses at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood event in a knee-length Victoria Beckham sheath, statement earrings, stacked bangles, a jeweled minaudiere and satin heels.
-
February 24, 2012
3. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone attended the Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon in an embroidered Elie Saab Couture cocktail dress that she paired with gold jewelry from Van Cleef & Arpels, a woven clutch and patent leather Brian Atwood peep-toes.
-
February 24, 2012
4. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE At the Oscar Wilde: Honoring The Irish In Film event, Williams walked the green carpet in a black and white ensemble including a ruffled Givenchy shift and Nancy Gonzalez crocodile box clutch.
-
February 24, 2012
5. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington arrived for the Essence Black Women in Hollywood fete in a Cushnie et Ochs peplum design, striped Kate Spade New York clutch and red Brian Atwood pumps.
February 24, 20121 of 5
Kate Beckinsale
WHAT SHE WORE Kate Beckinsale feted the Eva Longoria Foundation in Alexander McQueen's draped dress, M.C.L By Matthew Campbell Laurenza drop earrings, a round Lauren Merkin clutch and Jimmy Choo peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Black accents, including a waist-cinching belt, added drama to the actress's pretty pink design.
WHY WE LOVE IT Black accents, including a waist-cinching belt, added drama to the actress's pretty pink design.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM