Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 23, 2012
1. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE Jennifer Aniston received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a floral Chanel dress, gold hoops and strappy sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT From her relaxed locks to her flirty print, our March cover girl looked cool and confident at her ceremony.
February 23, 2012
2. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE At a Chateau Marmont pre-Oscars bash, Bosworth arrived in an embroidered Stella McCartney sheath. Burgundy Miu Miu pumps and a JewelMint box clutch completed the look.
February 23, 2012
3. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum accented her eco-friendly Oliver Tolentino cocktail dress with yellow diamond Chopard jewels and strappy heels.
February 23, 2012
4. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE Diaz worked her curves in a lace inset Elie Saab LBD and black stilettos at an L.A. Oxfam benefit.
February 23, 2012
5. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba raised a glass at the V-Day Cocktails & Conversation event in a contoured Carolina Herrera dress, ruched peep-toes and gold accessories including a vintage Gray Gallery bracelet and printed Stark clutch.
