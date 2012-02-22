Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 22, 2012
1. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WOREThe actress dined at a pre-Oscars bash in a lace-paneled Elie Saab gown and pearl cocktail ring.
WHY WE LOVE IT Nobody does color like Jessica Chastain! The vibrant actress brightened up the room in her kelly green dress.
-
February 22, 2012
2. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale chose an off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown and oversize Bochic danglers for the Costume Designers Guild Awards in Los Angeles.
-
February 22, 2012
3. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE At the Costumer Designers Guild Awards, Mara took the plunge in a plum J. Mendel cocktail dress and suede heels.
-
February 22, 2012
4. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna hit the Brit Awards in a studded Givenchy halter gown, leather opera gloves, gold Solange Azagury-Partridge earrings and embellished sandals.
-
February 22, 2012
5. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Seyfried arrived for the L.A. premiere of Gone in a blush Nina Ricci dress, gold jewelry and satin peep-toes.
February 22, 2012
Jessica Chastain
