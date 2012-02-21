Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 21, 2012
1. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna made an entrance at a Stella McCartney London Fashion Week bash in the label's slinky gown and gold accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT Days away from her birthday, the singer showed her more sophisticated side in a sultry silk design.
-
February 21, 2012
2. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift walked the orange carpet at the L.A. premiere of The Lorax in Honor's champagne absent collar cocktail dress, gold earrings and scalloped peep-toes.
-
February 21, 2012
3. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto feted the Marni at H&M collaboration in the label's colorblock shift, a striped clutch, knee-highs and platform sandals.
-
February 21, 2012
4. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth arrived for the Burberry Prorsum show in a fresh off the runway owl sweater that she styled with a peplum skirt, woven bag and lace-up booties.
-
February 21, 2012
5. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams attended a Mulberry dinner in the label's custom leather and lace design and black pumps.
February 21, 2012
