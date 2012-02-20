Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 20, 2012
1. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Michelle Williams attended a Berlin press event for My Week with Marilyn in a striped Kenzo shift and cap-toe pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress's mod mini was the perfect complement to her signature pixie cut.
-
February 20, 2012
2. Christina RicciWHAT SHE WORE Ricci sparkled in a sequin Jenny Packham gown, topaz Pomellato ring, diamond Samira 13 danglers and sky-high Casadei pumps at the Berlin Film Festival premiere of Bel Ami.
-
February 20, 2012
3. Lara StoneWHAT SHE WORE The model took in Calvin Klein's latest collection in the label's cap-sleeve LWD, a textured clutch and orange heels.
-
February 20, 2012
4. Felicity JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones sat front row at the Proenza Schouler show in the label's quilted design and pointy-toe pumps.
-
February 20, 2012
5. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst feted Bulgari's 125 Years of Italian Magnificence exhibition in a draped column and diamond jewels.
February 20, 20121 of 5
