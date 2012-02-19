Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 19, 2012
1. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE Angelina Jolie turned heads at the French premiere of In the Land of Blood and Honey in a single-sleeve Ralph & Russo gown and pearl studs.
WHY WE LOVE IT From her relaxed waves to her shoulder rosette, the American beauty embodied Parisian chic.
February 19, 2012
2. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton visited a Liverpool charity in a belted Hobbs coat and black accessories.
February 19, 2012
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo viewed the Peter Som collection in a tweed jacket that she styled with bright bell-bottoms, gold jewelry and black heels.
February 19, 2012
4. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE Hayek Pinault walked the Berlin International Film Festival red carpet in an embroidered lace gown and velvet clutch from Yves Saint Laurent.
February 19, 2012
5. Viola DavisWHAT SHE WORE Davis attended the Vera Wang show in a gray cardigan over a marbled print dress; she accessorized with a snakeskin clutch and patent leather pumps.
