Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 18, 2012
1. Dakota FanningWHAT SHE WORE Dakota Fanning viewed the Proenza Schouler show in the label's belted sheath, Cartier bangles and leather platforms.
WHY WE LOVE IT The sweet dresser took a turn for the bold in a modern, colorful design.
February 18, 2012
2. Felicity JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones viewed The Ever Changing Face of Beauty installation in a textured Dolce & Gabbana LWD, woven leather bag and nude Luboutins.
February 18, 2012
3. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr shopped a London department store in coral trousers, a white tee, chainstrap Bulgari bag and strappy sandals.
February 18, 2012
4. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester took in the Vera Wang collection in a tulip hem dress and suede heels that she accented with David Yurman's pearl cocktail ring, starburst pendant and stacked bangles.
February 18, 2012
5. Rachel ZoeWHAT SHE WORE Zoe layered a plush coat over a plaid suit for the fall Marchesa show. She accessorized with a Reed Krakoff tote.
