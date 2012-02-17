Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 17, 2012
1. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE Rooney Mara took in the Calvin Klein show in the brand's knee-length LBD and ankle-strap heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The minimalist American label and the sleek dresser are a match made in fashion heaven!
February 17, 2012
2. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman arrived for the Wanderlust premiere in a colorblock Sonia Rykiel key hole dress, a red Nancy Gonzalez clutch and strappy sandals.
February 17, 2012
3. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE Aniston hit the L.A. Wanderlust premiere in a leather-trimmed Tom Ford peplum dress, gold bracelets and black pumps.
February 17, 2012
4. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone worked a red hot drop-waist Calvin Klein design and matching Brian Atwood heels at New York Fashion Week.
February 17, 2012
5. Audrey TautouWHAT SHE WORE At the Prix D'Excellence De La Beauté Awards, Tautou stepped out in a lace cocktail dress and black accessories.
