Look of the Day
February 16, 2012
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Alba sat front row at the Michael Kors runway show in the designer's turquoise key hole dress, accessorized with a haircalf clutch, gold earrings and a chainlink bracelet from Vhernier and black booties.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress's design paired a hot cut with an equally eye-popping hue.
February 16, 2012
2. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester screened The Woman Dress and celebrated the launch of the Miu Miu Culte sunglasses collection in a colorblock Prada number, David Yurman's gold cuff and ring, a red satchel and nude heels.
February 16, 2012
3. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE At the Paris premiere of My Week With Marilyn, Michelle Williams turned heads in an embroidered Christian Dior ballgown that she paired with a diamond pendant and satin peep-toes.
February 16, 2012
4. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE For the Noon by Noor presentation, Lively accented a knee-length tuxedo dress by the designer with cluster studs, a pave cocktail ring and metallic Christian Louboutin pumps.
February 16, 2012
5. Lea SeydouxWHAT SHE WORE The actress hit the Berlin Film Festival in a peek-a-boo lace Elie Saab gown and hoop earrings.
Jessica Alba
