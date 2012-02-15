Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 15, 2012
1. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Sienna Miller arrived for The Ever Changing Face of Beauty's opening ceremony in a Boss Black halter gown, tiered necklaces, a box clutch and wide bangle.
WHY WE LOVE IT The mom-to-be set off her sleek column with bronze accessories and her natural glow.
February 15, 2012
2. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Blanchett arrived for a Fashion Week bash in a textured Juan Carlos Obando design and gold peep-toes.
February 15, 2012
3. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE After presenting her fall collection on Sunday, Beckham shopped N.Y.C. in a plaid Roland Mouret sheath that she layered with a belted plum cardigan, structured bag and sky-high Louboutins.
February 15, 2012
4. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Danes sat front row at the Narciso Rodriguez runway show in the designer's silk crepe and leather LBD and pointy-toe heels.
February 15, 2012
5. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE Portman topped her head-to-toe black ensemble with a colorful knit cardigan at the Rodarte show.
