Look of the Day
February 14, 2012
1. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Emmy Rossum took in the fall Donna Karan collection in a plum sheath accented with mother of pearl studs and an onyx cocktail ring from Ippolita, a sleek clutch and patent leather pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress was a total knockout in her curve-hugging design and bombshell waves.
February 14, 2012
2. Dakota FanningWHAT SHE WORE Fanning sat front row at the Marc Jacobs New York Fashion Week show in the designer's eyelet sheath, pointy-toe mary janes, Cartier bangles and a pastel clutch.
February 14, 2012
3. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE At the Cinema for Peace Gala, Jolie stunned in a silk cashmere Ralph & Russo pencil gown.
February 14, 2012
4. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Knightley stepped onto the stage of the The Jonathan Ross Show in an embroidered cocktail dress, star shaped earrings and black heels.
February 14, 2012
5. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whitely arrived at London's Savoy Hotel in a sequin Antonio Berardi design, one of a kind Irene Neuwirth danglers, an Edie Parker clutch and satin sandals.
