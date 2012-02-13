Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 13, 2012
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow posed backstage at the Grammys in a gold-detailed column by Stella McCartney and a ruby Delfina Delettrez ring.
WHY WE LOVE IT The presenter played up her flawless shape in a sexy peek-a-boo design with illusion panels.
-
February 13, 2012
2. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain glowed at the BAFTA Awards in a gold Oscar de la Renta design and Harry Winston diamonds.
-
February 13, 2012
3. AdeleWHAT SHE WORE Before switching into a polka-dot dress, Adele walked the Grammys red carpet in a sequin Giorgio Armani gown and Harry Winston diamonds.
-
February 13, 2012
4. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE At the Grammy Awards, Underwood looked flawless in a long-sleeve Gomez-Gracia gown, diamond earrings and a Rene Caovilla clutch.
-
February 13, 2012
5. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams went green for the BAFTA Awards in an organic H&M gown accented with a delicate necklace, an Olympia Le-Tan book clutch and Jimmy Choo platform sandals.
February 13, 20121 of 5
Gwyneth Paltrow
WHAT SHE WORE Paltrow posed backstage at the Grammys in a gold-detailed column by Stella McCartney and a ruby Delfina Delettrez ring.
WHY WE LOVE IT The presenter played up her flawless shape in a sexy peek-a-boo design with illusion panels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The presenter played up her flawless shape in a sexy peek-a-boo design with illusion panels.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM