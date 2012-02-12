Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 12, 2012
1. Emily VanCampWHAT SHE WORE The Revenge star sat front row at Jason Wu in a floral dress by the designer.
WHY WE LOVE IT Emily VanCamp made her Fashion Week debut in a very of-the-moment peplum print number and swept-back hair.
2. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Hudgens stopped by Live! With Kelly in a delicate lace dress from Alice + Olivia paired with a peacoat.
3. Shailene WoodleyWHAT SHE WORE Woodley looked sleek at Jason Wu's show in the designer's striped sweater over a black button-down and tailored trousers. She accessorized with strappy sandals.
4. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung braved the N.Y.C. chill in gray separates topped with a leather-trimmed jacket. She finished the look with towering platforms and a taupe satchel.
5. Gabrielle UnionWHAT SHE WORE For the L.A. premiere of Think Like a Man, Union accented her embroidered Amsale cocktail dress with J/Hadley pave diamond earrings, a Marina B cocktail ring and Jimmy Choos.
