Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 11, 2012
1. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE The British actress raised a glass at Lancome's BAFTA bash in a lace Valentino dress and patent leather heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Emma Watson sent her fans an early valentine in a romantic red design.
February 11, 2012
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo arrived for the Carlo Pazolini bash in cropped trousers that she paired with a leather blazer, metallic sweater, bib necklace, neon clutch and jeweled Manolo Blahnik pumps.
February 11, 2012
3. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE At a press event for Farewell, My Queen, Kruger mixed prints in a 10 Crosby Derek Lam ensemble and jeweled suede sandals.
February 11, 2012
4. Rachel RoyWHAT SHE WORE Roy feted the 50 Years of the CFDA Exhibit in a piped wrap dress, silk cami and snakeskin pumps.
February 11, 2012
5. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker accented her black and gray separates with a quilted Chanel bag at the Sotheby's book launch for Ali in Wonderland: And Other Tall Tales.
