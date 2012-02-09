Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 9, 2012
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE For the amfAR gala, Sarah Jessica Parker topped her pink Oscar de la Renta gown with a leather Theyskens' Theory jacket and added white gloves.
WHY WE LOVE ITThe style icon kicked off the festivities in an edgy pairing from two of New York Fashion Week's finest!
-
February 9, 2012
2. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE At the N.Y.C. amfAR Gala, Byrne styled a lace jacquard Alexander McQueen dress with the label's skull clutch, stacked Cartier bangles, the jeweler's opal ring and satin Sergio Rossi pumps.
-
February 9, 2012
3. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce stepped out in N.Y.C. wearing a sequin Monique Lhuillier cocktail dress accessorized with a fur Chanel purse, Lorraine Schwartz jewels and strappy Gucci sandals.
-
February 9, 2012
4. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung feted Fashion Week at the amFAR Gala in a white blouse, studded skirt and cap-toe heels from Louis Vuitton.
-
February 9, 2012
5. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon premiered This Means War in a jeweled Miu Miu dress, Neil Lane diamonds and patent leather Louboutins.
February 9, 20121 of 5
