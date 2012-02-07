Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 7, 2012
1. Viola DavisWHAT SHE WORE The Oscar-nominated actress paired her hot pink Juan Carlos Obando halter dress with suede Jimmy Choo sandals at the Academy Awards Luncheon.
WHY WE LOVE IT Nobody does neon like Viola Davis! The radiant star lit up the room in another bright design.
-
February 7, 2012
2. Thandie NewtonWHAT SHE WORE At the Laureus World Sports Awards, Newton worked black and gold head-to-toe, including a draped Osman column, tassel earrings and an elongated clutch.
-
February 7, 2012
3. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams dined at the Oscar Nominees Luncheon in a sequin Victoria, Victoria Beckham shift and black pumps.
-
February 7, 2012
4. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE At the Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon, Mara topped her wide-leg ASOS jumpsuit with a strong-shoulder Thierry Mugler blazer.
-
February 7, 2012
5. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE McAdams arrived for the L.A. premiere of The Vow in a mint Vivienne Westwood cocktail dress, layered Pomellato necklaces, the jeweler's diamond bracelet, a gold Le Vian ring and pointy-toe Louboutins.
February 7, 20121 of 5
Viola Davis
WHAT SHE WORE The Oscar-nominated actress paired her hot pink Juan Carlos Obando halter dress with suede Jimmy Choo sandals at the Academy Awards Luncheon.
WHY WE LOVE IT Nobody does neon like Viola Davis! The radiant star lit up the room in another bright design.
WHY WE LOVE IT Nobody does neon like Viola Davis! The radiant star lit up the room in another bright design.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM