Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 1, 2012
1. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE Rachel McAdams topped her striped Peter Som design with a Roland Mouret coat and added Le Vian earrings, a silver roll clutch, Sethi Couture ring and cap-toe pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Understated accessories complemented the chic style of the actress's colorblock dress.
-
February 1, 2012
2. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts raised a glass at a Jacob's Creek wine event in Stella McCartney's black and white design, faux python clutch and strappy sandals.
-
February 1, 2012
3. Katherine HeiglWHAT SHE WORE Heigl accessorized her custom Maria Lucia Hohan gown with oversize Sutra earrings and a matching ring at the Paris premiere of One For The Money.
-
February 1, 2012
4. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba stopped by The Wendy Williams Show in a printed Anna Sui dress and satin pumps.
-
February 1, 2012
5. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE For a London screening of A Dangerous Method, Knightley worked a backless Burberry column with diamond studs and a quilted clutch.
February 1, 2012
