Look of the Day
January 31, 2012
1. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Cate Blanchett graced the AACTA Awards red carpet in a pleated silk dress by Alexander McQueen. A Roger Vivier jeweled clutch, chainlink bracelet and leather peep-toes completed the look.
WHY WE LOVE IT The statuesque actress was a true golden girl in the head-to-toe metallic hue.
January 31, 2012
2. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE At the London premiere of This Means War, Witherspoon sparkled in a sequin Louis Vuitton number and suede Louboutins.
January 31, 2012
3. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE In Japan, Mara arrived for the premiere of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo in a sculptural Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci LWD and minimalist sandals.
January 31, 2012
4. Berenice BejoWHAT SHE WORE Bejo went retro in a beaded Gucci flapper dress and added a gold-trimmed clutch, Chopard jewels and strappy sandals at the Directors Guild of America Awards.
January 31, 2012
5. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr toted a mixed material bag with her silk print dress and patent leather pumps outside the Sydney Opera House.
January 31, 2012
Cate Blanchett
