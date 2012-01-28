Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 28, 2012
1. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE Kate Moss headed to the Prada 24 Hours Museum launch in a fur-topped lace LBD.
WHY WE LOVE IT The style icon worked her supermodel legs in an ultra-glam ensemble.
-
January 28, 2012
2. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian stayed dry while exiting N.Y.C.'s ABC Studios in a red hot L'wren Scott dress and sky-high Louboutins.
-
January 28, 2012
3. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift strolled London in a cat print skirt that she paired with oversize studs, a motorcycle jacket, brown satchel and lace-up brogues.
-
January 28, 2012
4. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum arrived for a CBS This Morning interview in a hot pink DKNY design, nude heels and silver Ippolita jewelry.
-
January 28, 2012
5. Rachel ZoeWHAT SHE WORE Zoe attended Chanel's Vegas Numeros Prives opening night bash in the label's button-down black ensemble, statement jewelry, an envelope clutch and patent leather Louboutins.
January 28, 20121 of 5
Kate Moss
WHAT SHE WORE Kate Moss headed to the Prada 24 Hours Museum launch in a fur-topped lace LBD.
WHY WE LOVE IT The style icon worked her supermodel legs in an ultra-glam ensemble.
WHY WE LOVE IT The style icon worked her supermodel legs in an ultra-glam ensemble.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM