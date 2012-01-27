Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 27, 2012
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Diane Kruger turned heads at the Sidaction Gala Dinner in a peek-a-boo Erdem gown that she styled with statement earrings, a snakeskin minaudiere and patent leather Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress's sugar and spice design teamed romantic lace with a daring silhouette.
January 27, 2012
2. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively helped launch the Jason Wu for Target collection in the designer's black and white cocktail dress, a Lorraine Schwartz pink coral and diamond ring and earrings, and sequin Christian Louboutin pumps.
January 27, 2012
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker topped her striped sequin Tory Burch dress with a brown belt and velvet blazer at the Smash premiere. Vintage House of Lavande necklaces, a tan bag and leather pumps completed the look.
January 27, 2012
4. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum stopped by the Bravo clubhouse for an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in a printed Peter Pilotto sheath and pointy-toe Louis Vuitton heels.
January 27, 2012
5. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE In Berlin, Beckinsale attended an Underworld: Awakening press event in a Christian Dior cocktail dress, a Tahitian pearl Samira 13 cocktail ring and metallic Salvatore Ferragamo peep-toes.
Diane Kruger
