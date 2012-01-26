Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 26, 2012
1. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Emmy Rossum prepped for an N.Y.C. outing in a knee-length Carolina Herrera sheath, gold Carla Amorim earrings, an Ippolita bangle and nude Christian Louboutin sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Shameless actress looked nothing short of flawless in a bright tailored design.
January 26, 2012
2. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE At Couture Fashion Week, Diaz sat front row at the Valentino show in the label's embroidered LWD and pointy-toe pumps.
January 26, 2012
3. Ashley OlsenWHAT SHE WORE Olsen attended a JCPenney event in head-to-toe black including a leather The Row bag and crystal-bedecked Manolo Blahnik heels.
January 26, 2012
4. Drew BarrymoreWHAT SHE WORE Barrymore screened Big Miracle in a silk Ports 1961 print dress and oversize hoops.
January 26, 2012
5. Berenice BejoWHAT SHE WORE Bejo took the plunge in a plum Elie Saab design that she paired with a sleek clutch and satin heels at the designer's haute couture show.
