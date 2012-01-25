Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 25, 2012
1. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Chastain attended the Armani Prive haute couture show in the label's orange and black dress, a round clutch and textured pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Fresh off her Oscar nomination, the actress already looked like a winner in a sleek crystal-detailed design.
January 25, 2012
2. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE In Madrid, Beckinsale attended a press event for Underworld: Awakening in a jersey Michael Kors sheath and nude Brian Atwood heels.
January 25, 2012
3. Katherine HeiglWHAT SHE WORE Heigl walked the red carpet at the New York One for the Money premiere in an asymmetrical Herve L. Leroux gown, pave Sethi Couture shoulder dusters and crystal Jimmy Choo peep-toes.
January 25, 2012
4. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Lawrence announced the Oscar nominations in an eyelet Prada ensemble and raffia Brian Atwood pumps.
January 25, 2012
5. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks dined at the Conservatory Awards luncheon in a scarlet dress. A fringed statement necklace and zip-up booties completed the look.
