January 20, 2012
Look of the Day
-
January 20, 2012
1. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Kate Beckinsale looked pretty in a pink Jenny Packham gown and stacked Amrapali bracelets at the L.A. Underworld: Awakening premiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress sparkled from head-to-toe in a glow-enhancing gold sequin design.
-
January 20, 2012
2. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE At the N.Y.C. screening of Man on a Ledge, Banks smoldered in a neoprene Versace LBD, H.Stern studs, a gold Ippolita ring and leather booties.
-
January 20, 2012
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba swung by the SiriusXM studio in a patchwork button-down that she styled with a striped belt, black trousers and satin Sergio Rossi pumps.
-
January 20, 2012
4. Carey MulliganWHAT SHE WORE Mulligan added pop-of-color heels to her jersey Roland Mouret dress and Tacori studs at the London Film Critics' Circle Awards.
-
January 20, 2012
5. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE McAdams attended a press event for The Vow in a lacy Collette Dinnigan cocktail dress and black heels.
January 20, 2012
