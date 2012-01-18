Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 18, 2012
1. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE The actress filmed an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman in a bright knee-length Karen Caldwell sheath, diamond Harry Winston earrings and orange Barbara Bui slingbacks.
WHY WE LOVE IT Jessica Chastain went green in more ways than one by selecting an eco-conscious dress.
-
January 18, 2012
2. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE In Chicago, Hudson signed copies of her book in a striped minidress, pave bangles, fishnet tights and lace-up boots.
-
January 18, 2012
3. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth screened her JewelMint films in a contoured Altuzarra LWD, suede Jimmy Choo heels, layered JewelMint necklaces and a gold bag also from her brand.
-
January 18, 2012
4. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Blanchett went head-to-toe black in a Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci ensemble at the IWC Top Gun gala.
-
January 18, 2012
5. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba glowed at the honest.com launch in a pastel Jenni Kayne suit paired with a lightweight Kate Spade sweater and snakeskin Jimmy Choo peep-toes.
January 18, 20121 of 5
Jessica Chastain
WHAT SHE WORE The actress filmed an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman in a bright knee-length Karen Caldwell sheath, diamond Harry Winston earrings and orange Barbara Bui slingbacks.
WHY WE LOVE IT Jessica Chastain went green in more ways than one by selecting an eco-conscious dress.
WHY WE LOVE IT Jessica Chastain went green in more ways than one by selecting an eco-conscious dress.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM