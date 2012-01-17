Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 17, 2012
1. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Camilla Belle swept into the Art Of Elysium gala in a Carolina Herrera ballgown, diamond danglers and a geometric clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT A sunny yellow hue made the actress's pretty dress a spotlight-stealer!
January 17, 2012
2. Shailene WoodleyWHAT SHE WORE At the Los Angeles Film Critics Awards, Woodley worked an iridescent Christopher Kane minidress and colorblock heels.
January 17, 2012
3. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone stepped out for a Golden Globes party in another multi-color Lanvin design, this time a paneled sheath paired with black pumps.
January 17, 2012
4. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson hosted a luncheon for her ShoeMint collection in a polka-dot Suno maxidress.
January 17, 2012
5. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Theron accessorized her lace Stella McCartney ensemble with a woven Bottega Veneta clutch and patent leather sandals at a BAFTA event.
