Look of the Day
January 16, 2012
1. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE The actress complemented her Jason Wu design with a vintage Fred Leighton for Forevermark headband and a Judith Leiber clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT From her crowning jewels to the hem of her cut velvet gown, Michelle Williams had a winning look from head-to-toe!
January 16, 2012
2. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE Angelina Jolie looked characteristically breathtaking in an Atelier Versace gown and custom Lorraine Schwartz earrings.
January 16, 2012
3. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE Natalie Portman wowed in a Lanvin satin design accented with Jimmy Choos and Harry Winston jewelry.
January 16, 2012
4. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Charlize Theron swept down the red carpet in a Dior Couture gown and Cartier accessories.
January 16, 2012
5. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Emma Stone chose a two-tone Lanvin goddess gown, satin Cartier clutch and Lorraine Schwartz gems.
Michelle Williams
WHAT SHE WORE The actress complemented her Jason Wu design with a vintage Fred Leighton for Forevermark headband and a Judith Leiber clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT From her crowning jewels to the hem of her cut velvet gown, Michelle Williams had a winning look from head-to-toe!
WHY WE LOVE IT From her crowning jewels to the hem of her cut velvet gown, Michelle Williams had a winning look from head-to-toe!
