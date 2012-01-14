Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 14, 2012
1. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Kate Beckinsale sat down with David Letterman in a sequin Donna Karan dress and sky-high Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress let her knockout figure shine in a sparkling body-conscious design.
-
January 14, 2012
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger looked radiant at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards in a colorblock Prada halter dress, a hot pink clutch and gold House of Lavande jewels.
-
January 14, 2012
3. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst stepped out for the Critics' Choice Movie Awards in a tiered Christian Dior cocktail dress. She completed the look with platform Jimmy Choo sandals and Harry Winston diamonds.
-
January 14, 2012
4. Shailene WoodleyWHAT SHE WORE Woodley looked simply stunning in a silk Calvin Klein Collection tank dress at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards.
-
January 14, 2012
5. Carey MulliganWHAT SHE WORE Mulligan arrived for the National Board of Review gala in a fringed Lanvin design, metallic clutch and suede sandals.
January 14, 20121 of 5
