Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 13, 2012
1. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Chastain brightened up the Critics' Choice Movie Awards red carpet in a billowy Balenciaga column and platform Jimmy Choo sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT This fresh pink look is so chic, we can't wait to see what the actress chooses for Sunday's Golden Globes!
January 13, 2012
2. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone walked the Hollywood Palladium carpet in a printed Jason Wu gown, pave hoops, a cocktail ring and black peep-toes.
January 13, 2012
3. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE At the Critic's Choice Movie Awards, Williams turned heads in Chanel's black and white design accessorized with the label's satin clutch, diamond Fred Leighton for Forevermark studs and jeweled cuffs.
January 13, 2012
4. Elizabeth OlsenWHAT SHE WORE Olsen teamed an embroidered minidress and nude heels from Emilio Pucci with a Lena Erziak box clutch, a diamond Kara Ackerman ring and silver stacking rings from Meus Designs.
January 13, 2012
5. Viola DavisWHAT SHE WORE Davis picked up her Critics' Choice statuette in a scarlet Raoul gown and tassel Bochic earrings.
