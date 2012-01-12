Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 12, 2012
1. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Jennifer Lawrence made an entrance at the People's Choice Awards in a mesh Viktor & Rolf dress accessorized with delicate Jack Vartanian earrings and Sergio Rossi platforms.
WHY WE LOVE IT The only thing hotter the curves on her dress were those on The Hunger Games actress's well-toned figure.
January 12, 2012
2. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele arrived at L.A.'s Nokia Theatre in a bugle beaded Marchesa dress and glittery Jimmy Choo sandals.
January 12, 2012
3. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone suited up in Gucci and added gold T-strap heels and emerald Tiffany & Co. studs at the People's Choice Awards.
January 12, 2012
4. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin brightened up the carpet at the People's Choice Awards in a hot pink Roksanda Ilincic design. Studded Jimmy Choo booties, a leather Kzeniya clutch and sapphire Van Cleef and Arpels jewelry completed the look.
January 12, 2012
5. Miley CyrusWHAT SHE WORE At L.A.'s Nokia Theatre, Cyrus took the plunge in a paneled David Koma LWD that she styled with 5-carat Neil Lane diamond studs, a python Marchesa clutch and fuchsia Jimmy Choo pumps.
