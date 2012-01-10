Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 10, 2012
1. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE At the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, Angelina Jolie feted Brad Pitt's nomination in head-to-toe Ferragamo.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stunning actress amped up her sophisticated separates with bold green jewels.
-
January 10, 2012
2. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis arrived for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's benefit gala in a guipure lace Prabal Gurung dress and black accessories.
-
January 10, 2012
3. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara heated up the Rome premiere of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo in a scarlet gown from Valentino.
-
January 10, 2012
4. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE In New York, Watts celebrated Stella McCartney's latest shop in the designer's lace shift, tan clutch and ankle-strap platforms.
-
January 10, 2012
5. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele showed some leg in a high-slit Peter Som design and braided sandals at Fox's All-Star bash.
January 10, 20121 of 5
Angelina Jolie
WHAT SHE WORE At the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, Angelina Jolie feted Brad Pitt's nomination in head-to-toe Ferragamo.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stunning actress amped up her sophisticated separates with bold green jewels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stunning actress amped up her sophisticated separates with bold green jewels.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM