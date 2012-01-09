Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 9, 2012
1. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Catherine Middleton stepped out for the London premiere of War Horse in a belted Temperley London design.
WHY WE LOVE IT With its long sleeves and cinched waist, the black style was reminiscent of the Duchess of Cambridge's other stunning lace gown.
-
January 9, 2012
2. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Theron dined at Variety's Indie Impact Awards brunch presented by Mercedes-Benz in a silk Reed Krakoff dress, a black clutch, gold Cartier jewelry and strappy sandals.
-
January 9, 2012
3. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams arrived for the Palm Springs International Film Festival in a beaded Prada design, stacked bangles and gold platforms.
-
January 9, 2012
4. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE For the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Chastain took the plunge in a jacquard Prabal Gurung cocktail dress, Cartier diamonds and knotted Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
January 9, 2012
5. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE At Audi’s kick off party for the Golden Globes, Saldana teamed an embellished Jason Wu halter dress with a metallic clutch and ankle-strap Brian Atwood heels.
January 9, 20121 of 5
Catherine Middleton
WHAT SHE WORE Catherine Middleton stepped out for the London premiere of War Horse in a belted Temperley London design.
WHY WE LOVE IT With its long sleeves and cinched waist, the black style was reminiscent of the Duchess of Cambridge's other stunning lace gown.
WHY WE LOVE IT With its long sleeves and cinched waist, the black style was reminiscent of the Duchess of Cambridge's other stunning lace gown.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM