Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 8, 2012
1. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Kristen Bell stopped by the SiriusXM studio in a Rachel Zoe tuxedo jacket, sheer blouse, cropped trousers and pointy-toe pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT A beaded blouse and bright red trousers infused the actress's menswear with feminine flair.
January 8, 2012
2. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian toasted the holidays in a high-slit gray gown, stacked bangles and patent leather pumps.
January 8, 2012
3. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley teamed an ivory blazer with cuffed jeans, a leopard print scarf and suede booties in West Hollywood.
January 8, 2012
4. Jennifer MorrisonWHAT SHE WORE Morrison sat down for an interview in Acne's periwinkle shift and satin platforms.
January 8, 2012
5. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE At a Berlin event for The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Mara paired her structural Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci jacket with a miniskirt and ankle-strap Louis Vuitton heels.
