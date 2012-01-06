Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 6, 2012
1. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE Emily Blunt arrived for the Palm Springs International Film Festival premiere of Salmon Fishing in the Yemen in a guipure lace Marios Schwab design. Rose gold Dana Rebecca Designs jewels, a pave Melinda Maria ring, a studded Marchesa clutch and pewter heels completed the look.
WHY WE LOVE IT Dark accessories and contoured panels gave the actress's pretty pink dress a modern edge.
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba stepped out in Santa Monica wearing a striped Splendid sweater, black denim, a leopard print Distinkt scarf and black booties.
3. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara hit the Berlin The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo premiere in a leather-trimmed Michael Kors gown and patent leather Nicholas Kirkwood slingbacks.
4. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum stunned at the Shameless season premiere party in a silver Ralph Lauren sheath, diamond danglers, a sparkling miniaudiere and strappy sandals.
5. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna walked Melrose in a colorblock sweater that she styled with a blue bandana, cuffed jeans and pointy-toe pumps.
