Look of the Day
January 4, 2012
1. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE Rooney Mara attended the Paris premiere of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo in an embellished Louis Vuitton LBD and ankle-strap sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT After wowing us in avant-garde red carpet looks, the actress channeled classic Audrey Hepburn for a visit to the City of Light.
January 4, 2012
2. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley stepped out for a stroll in a leopard print scarf, cuffed leather jacket, skinny MiH Jeans, a convertible Celine purse and slouchy boots.
January 4, 2012
3. Zooey DeschanelWHAT SHE WORE Deschanel feted The X Factor's finale in a drop-waist Erin by Erin Fetherston LWD and suede pumps.
January 4, 2012
4. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton topped a brown dress with her quilted Whistles jacket and added tortoiseshell shades, a leather Loewe tote and knee-high boots while out in London.
January 4, 2012
5. Ali LarterWHAT SHE WORE In Hollywood, Larter bundled up in a shawl collar sweater, cargo pants and platform booties that she paired with pearls and a burgundy Coach bag.
Rooney Mara
