Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 3, 2012
1. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna rang in 2012 at a Miami bash in a lace Tom Ford dress and pointy-toe heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The singer looked ultra-sexy in a sheer LBD and sultry red lips.
-
January 3, 2012
2. Sofia VergaraWHAT SHE WORE At the Bellagio, Vergara ushered in the new year in a white hot Blumarine dress, tiered earrings, pave bangles and nude Louboutins.
-
January 3, 2012
3. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE For a West Hollywood shopping trip, Bosworth paired her printed Proenza Schouler top with black pants and accessorized with a Prada tote and studded Chloe boots.
-
January 3, 2012
4. FergieWHAT SHE WORE Fergie sparkled in a sculpted silver minidress and mirrored Gio Diev sandals onstage in Las Vegas.
-
January 3, 2012
5. Paula PattonWHAT SHE WORE Patton accented a safety pin-embellished Moschino dress with mustard Tom Ford booties and gold danglers at Delano's New Year's Eve bash.
January 3, 20121 of 5
Rihanna
WHAT SHE WORE Rihanna rang in 2012 at a Miami bash in a lace Tom Ford dress and pointy-toe heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The singer looked ultra-sexy in a sheer LBD and sultry red lips.
WHY WE LOVE IT The singer looked ultra-sexy in a sheer LBD and sultry red lips.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM