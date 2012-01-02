Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 2, 2012
1. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Catherine Middleton toured Northern Ireland in a double-breasted Burberry trench accessorized with black heels and a clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Duchess of Cambridge sparked a fashion frenzy while keeping warm thanks to her wool coat?s tailored fit and feminine frill.
-
January 2, 2012
2. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene unveiled the DKNY Jeans Spring 2012 ad campaign in a cozy look from the line.
-
January 2, 2012
3. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel made her way to the spring Valentino show in a gathered sheath, tailored coat and seafoam green accessories.
-
January 2, 2012
4. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara signed autographs outside the Today studios in a mod coat from Carven, a leather Balenciaga tote and Brian Atwood peep-toes.
-
January 2, 2012
5. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively departed a Christian Louboutin bash at Barneys New York in the designer's python accessories and a leather Valentino topper.
January 2, 20121 of 5
Catherine Middleton
WHAT SHE WORE Catherine Middleton toured Northern Ireland in a double-breasted Burberry trench accessorized with black heels and a clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Duchess of Cambridge sparked a fashion frenzy while keeping warm thanks to her wool coat?s tailored fit and feminine frill.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Duchess of Cambridge sparked a fashion frenzy while keeping warm thanks to her wool coat?s tailored fit and feminine frill.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM