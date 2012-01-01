Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 1, 2012
Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Taylor Swift stunned at the Nashville Symphony Ball in a Reem Acra design and House of Lavande jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT The singer hit this year's high note in a sequin and tulle gown that was fit for a fairy tale.
-
January 1, 2012
Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow looked pretty in a pink Prada design, matching clutch and diamond danglers at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Contagion.
-
January 1, 2012
Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis walked the Oscars red carpet in a draped lavender Elie Saab gown and Neil Lane diamonds.
-
January 1, 2012
Andrea RiseboroughWHAT SHE WORE At the Venice Film Festival, the W.E. actress made an entrance in an embellished Dior Haute Couture confection and over 100 Chopard diamonds.
-
January 1, 2012
Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE At amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Dunst turned heads in a peek-a-boo Chanel column and added a satin clutch and cocktail ring.
January 1, 2012
