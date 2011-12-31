Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 31, 2011
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Diane Kruger turned heads at the Cannes Sleeping Beauty premiere in a beaded Calvin Klein Collection gown.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sexy from head-to-toe and every angle, the statuesque actress looked flawless in a backless liquid gold dress.
December 31, 2011
2. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara smoldered at the N.Y.C. premiere of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo in a silk crepe Prabal Gurung LBD, carved Fred Leighton ring and Christian Louboutin mary janes.
December 31, 2011
3. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley created an illusion in a corseted Richard Nicoll design and satin Salvatore Ferragamo pumps at Vertu's latest launch.
December 31, 2011
4. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones heated up the red carpet in a fringed Versace gown and Neil Lane diamonds.
December 31, 2011
5. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez hosted an American Music Awards after-party in a feathered Emilio Pucci minidress and silver Jimmy Choo pumps.
